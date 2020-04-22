Missouri National Guard helps to get food to K-12 students

The Missouri National Guard and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are working together to help local K-12 schools in feeding students. Nearly 200 soldiers will aid communities in handing out and/or delivering food to students for the next several weeks.

The locations getting assistance from the National Guard chose to participate in the partnership for a variety of reasons. Many locations are small, rural school districts where workforce capacity issues are a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says in a press release.

The Missouri National Guard is currently doing or preparing for various missions in support of state and local partners.

“Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times,” says Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command.

Districts/schools receiving National Guard help are:

• Cape Girardeau 63 – Cape Girardeau, MO

• Hickman Mills C-1 – Kansas City, MO

• KIPP – St. Louis, MO

• Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy – Kansas City, MO

• Marshall – Marshall, MO

• North St. Francois Co. R-I – Bonne Terre, MO

• Osage County R-II – Linn, MO

• Portageville – Portageville, MO

• Richland R-I – Essex, MO

• Warren County R-III – Warrenton, MO

• Wright City R-II – Wright City, MO

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet