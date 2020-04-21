Chiefs would move up in the draft to grab Alabama WR

Peter King, in his “Football Morning in America” column for NBC Sports, says the Chiefs want to trade up in the NFL draft to pick speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs. The Chiefs have the 32nd pick in the first round. Ruggs ran a NFL Combine fastest time of 4.27 40-yard dash. If they are unable to trade up for Ruggs, King has KC picking TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.

Here’s what King wrote:

Craziest rumor of the first round: Chiefs want to trade up for Henry Ruggs if he falls into the twenties. Insane. Do they want every sub 4.35 guy in the National Football League? A couple of theories: There are only two very good cover corners in this draft, Okudah and Henderson, and they’d be long gone by the time the Chiefs could make a reasonable offer. Sammy Watkins is a short-termer, probably only one more year in KC, so another quick-twitch guy would fit either this year or next. Finally, fast guys with slight builds who collide with defenders tend to get hurt, so Ruggs would be good insurance for that in 2020 and a stalwart beyond that.

Anyhoo, the Chiefs’ biggest position of need right now is corner, and Gladney is a competitive and tough player who would fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.