Mizzou football player arrested

Mizzou defensive lineman Antar Thompson was booked into Boone County Jail on Sunday night and charged with operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and resisting arrest. He is out on bond. The 25-year old Redshirt-Senior defensive linemen played in eight games in his career spanning the last two seasons in Columbia.

Thompson first committed to Mizzou back in May of 2012. After a couple of attempts at attending junior college, he landed at Highland Community College, where he played two years before eventually signing with Mizzou in 2017. Thompson chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Thompson has one year of eligibility remaining and a spokesperson for the team says Thompson is suspended indefinitely.

Thompson played his high school ball at Richmond Height.