Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

You spend a couple hundred bucks on tickets for your family of four. You drop $40 for parking, maybe drop another $60 at Ballpark Village for dinner–then you get up to the gate and they tell you go home, you have a fever.

I debate that scenario with my baseball expert Jeff Wilder.

Before that we get into another hard-hitting topic. Those new ugly Brewers uniforms