(VIDEO) Watch governor’s COVID-19 briefing and media invite

Gov. Mike Parson held his regular 3 p.m. briefing about the coronavirus.

He says he hopes most Missouri businesses will reopen on May 4. The governor extended his stay-at-home order until then and says the extension gives the state more time to do additional testing and recovery from the coronavirus. He expects the state will reopen in phases and the timing could be different depending on where you live.

About 375 Missouri National Guard members are helping the state in its fight against the coronavirus. During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says soldiers are doing a variety of tasks.

Governor Parson also invited the media to a later gathering to ask questions. The press event was held in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda with safety and social distancing measures advised.