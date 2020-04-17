Mizzou’s top coaches take voluntary pay cuts

Earlier in the week, it was learned up to 20 coaches and staff members of Mizzou Athletics would be taking pay cuts.

Football coach Eli Drinkwitz, men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton, baseball coach Steve Bieser and wrestling coach Brian Smith are all taking voluntary 10% cuts from May through July.

Drinkwitz makes $4 million per year, Martin averages $3 million, Pingeton and Beiser $400,000 and Smith $300,000. Athletic Director Jim Sterk who also makes $700,000 is taking the same 10% cut.

“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation,” said Sterk. “All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”