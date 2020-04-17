Mizzou adds point guard from Spanish National Team

Mizzou Women’s Basketball head coach Robin Pingeton announced the addition of Mama Dembele on Thursday, as the Spanish point guard signed a national letter of intent. The Manlleu, Spain native joins Mizzou with a wealth of success at the international level, and earned a trip stateside to participate in a Global Basketball Camp organized by the NBA and FIBA.

Dembele earned All-Star recognition at the 2018 U16 European Championships, leading the Spaniards to bronze medal finish after averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Dembele joined Spain’s national team once again in the summer of 2019 at the U18 European Championships where she averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

“We are very excited to have Mama joining our basketball family,” said Pingeton.

Dembele’s signing brings Mizzou’s 2020 recruiting class to three, after Jayla Kelly and Sara-Rose Smith inked NLI’s in November. Kelly ranks as the No. 79 overall recruit in the nation by ESPNW, while Smith boasts experience at the international level with the Australian national team.