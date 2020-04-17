Missouri awards $3 million to boost broadband internet access

The state has awarded $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet access in Missouri. In a press release today from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, it says sixteen companies are getting the funding to offer high-speed service to more than 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms.
“Broadband brings so many new opportunities for rural economies,” says Parson. “From farming and business to education and health care, high speed internet is essential infrastructure in the modern economy, especially during these challenging times.”
The latest Federal Communications Commission data shows nearly 600,000 rural Missourians lack access to broadband internet.
“It is crucial that Missourians have an opportunity to get connected,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon says. “During a time in which many citizens have been instructed to stay home, reliable internet access is critical to meet needs for education, telemedicine, telecommuting, and overall quality of life.”
Recipients are:
Grant Alma Communications Lafayette, Saline, and Johnson Counties, $127,913
Boycom Cablevision Doniphan and Ripley County, $162,500
Callabyte Technology Holts Summit and Callaway County, $335,806
CenturyLink Wentzville, $29,160
Chariton Valley Communications Renick Village, $206,400
Chariton Valley Communications Rockford Hills, $50,625
Gascosage Electric Cooperative Phelps County, $402,332
New Florence Telephone Co. High Hill, $113,397
Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Spring Lake & Yarrow, $354,921
Socket Telecom New Franklin, $129,860
Spectrum Mid-America Barnhart, $46,432
Spectrum Mid-America Smithville, $33,153
Steelville Telephone Exchange Bixby, $445,917
Steelville Telephone Exchange East End, $114,538
United Services Bolckow, $125,131
Worldwide Technologies Lexington, $370,990