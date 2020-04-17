Jennies Bowling finishes ranked 2nd in Division II/III

The National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) came out with their final poll of the 2019-20 season, representative through the end of the regular season.

The Central Missouri Jennies finished 15th. Among Division II and Division III schools, the Jennies ranked second. The Jennies finished with a total record of 73-27 in all regular season matches. The Jennies were in the top-10 in all eight events during the regular season and in the top-five in six of the eight. UCM twice placed second at the McKendree Bearcat Invitational and at the Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk Classic.

Following the regular season, four Jennies made the inaugural All-GLVC team. Paytynn Kuhns and Stephanie Richards made the Second Team and Jacqueline Garcia-Ulloa and Tatum Ruffalo were All-GLVC Honorable Mention.