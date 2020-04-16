Jefferson City officer shot, suspect killed after chase

A suspect is dead and a Jefferson City police is recovering from being shot in the chest after an overnight chase.

Investigators say two officers tried to pull over a wanted person at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near West McCarty and Hughes streets. The car took off through several Jefferson City streets.

The car eventually stopped and the two people inside ran into nearby woods. JCPD says one suspect started fighting the officers, shooting one of them in the chest. The other officer then shot and killed that suspect.

The injured officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and is in stable condition at a hospital as of early Thursday morning. Authorities found the second person from the car hiding in the woods.

The suspects names are unknown at this time. The Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

By Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia