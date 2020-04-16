Another 101,000 Missourians file for unemployment

Missouri’s latest unemployment figures have taken another jump. More than 101,000 Missourians filed a jobless claim last week – an increase of roughly 10,000 over the previous week.

Since the coronavirus started hitting the state’s economy in mid-March, over 339,000 people have requested unemployment aid. That’s more than all of 2019 jobless figures of 183,000.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began taking its toll on Missouri, the state’s unemployment claims averaged between 2,700 to 5,500 per week.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has been engulfed with about 100,000 daily calls. The system used to file a claim has also been taking longer because so many people are filing a claim. Labor Department Director Anna Hui says the best way to file a claim is by doing it on the agency’s website.

