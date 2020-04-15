Missourinet

Missouri State University leaders take pay cuts

Missouri State University President Clif Smart will be taking a pay cut, along with some others at the southwest Missouri school. The decisions follow the state withholding $7.6 million in funding for MSU in Springfield, another result of COVID-19’s wrath unleashing on the economy.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart – Image courtesy of MSU

On Twitter, Smart says some in leadership positions volunteered to give up 10% of their pay in May and June and Smart will be giving up 20%.

Other steps include:

  • A hiring freeze for open positions will continue through June
  • Moving 65 full-time staff to 2/3 pay with more likely to follow
  • Halting 133 campus facility projects
  • Canceling events and travel through June.

To view Smart’s full update, click here.

