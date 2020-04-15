Missouri auditor raises questions about faulty masks recalled by state

State Auditor Nicole Galloway wants more information about 48,000 defective masks recalled by the state.

During a briefing this week about the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten announced the recall of the KN95 masks from China for not meeting testing standards. They were shipped to first responders around the state on April 2 and 8.

Galloway has sent a letter to Karsten asking for information about the ordering, purchase and funding of the masks. She is also questioning whether other masks delivered by the state might not meet standards and what plans the department has to get its money back for the masks that did not meet standards.

“As our state faces this unprecedented challenge, the safety of our first responders should be our first priority,” Galloway says in a press release. “I am committed to making certain those on the frontlines of this health emergency are protected while ensuring Missourians’ tax dollars are safeguarded.”

The state auditor copied Gov. Mike Parson and other officials in the letter. Galloway, a Democrat, is running for governor.

