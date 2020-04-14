Former Royals manager Jim Frey dead at 88

Former Major League manager Jim Frey died Sunday. The 88-year-old was the manager of the Kansas City Royals in 1980 and 1981. He managed the Chicago Cubs from 1984 to 1986.

Frey led the Royals to the 1980 American League pennant and took the Royals to the World Series, which they lost in six games to the Philadelphia Phillies. Frey was the National League Manager of the Year in 1984, when the Cubs won the National League East division title, but lost in five games to the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.