Eagen named Drury women’s basketball coach

Amy Eagan has been named as the next head coach for the Drury University women’s basketball program. Drury announced Eagan on Monday after Molly Miller stepped down to become the head coach at Grand Canyon University. Eagan was an assistant coach for Drury last year helping the Lady Panthers to a 32-0 record, a number one national ranking in NCAA-II throughout the year, a 20-0 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and the team’s fourth straight GLVC championship.

“Amy is the right choice to lead this team, and continue the long tradition of excellence the Drury Lady Panthers program is known for,” said Dr. Cloyd. “She will ensure our continued success on the court, and I am confident she will uphold our tradition of recruiting high-achieving student-athletes who will succeed in the classroom and in the community as well.”

Eagan came to Drury after a successful tenure as the head coach at Truman State. In six seasons with the Bulldogs, she became the program’s all-time leader in career coaching wins and winning percentage posting a mark of 111-62 (.642). In her final season as head coach at Truman State in 2018-19, she led the Bulldogs to a 23-8 record, a 13-5 record in the GLVC, and an NCAA-II tournament appearance. It was the best finish in the program’s 46-year history. In 2014, Eagan guided Truman State to a GLVC championship as the team went 22-9, 12-6 in the league, and then took the Lady Panthers to overtime in the opening round of the NCAA-II tournament on Drury’s floor.

“I want to thank Drury University President Dr. Cloyd, Director of Athletics Corey Bray, and the Board of Trustees for this amazing opportunity,” said Eagan. “Words cannot express my sincere gratitude and excitement to lead this storied program into the future. I am blessed to become a part of the rich tradition of the Drury Lady Panther basketball program. Getting to know the players, boosters, and the Drury community this past year is why I am thankful to make this program my home. I am committed to ensuring that these young women are champions on and off the court. I also want to give a very special thank you to Molly Miller for what she has done for this program and myself. She will always be a part of us as her legacy in this program will carry on.”

Prior to her tenure at Truman, Eagen led the women’s basketball program at Ashford University in Iowa from 2010-2013 and St. Ambrose (Iowa) from 2005-2007.

She played her college ball at Truman and was a standout at South Shelby High School in northeast Missouri.