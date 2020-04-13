Which teams would be the new division rivals for Royals and Cardinals

Major League Baseball is considering a radical division realignment for this season. USA Today reports six divisions would be made up geographically based on teams’ spring training sites in Florida and Arizona. The Royals rivals in on of the three divisions in Arizona would be Milwaukee, San Diego, Seattle and Texas, who share a spring training facility in Surprise with the Royals.

The Brewers were a wildcard last year, San Diego would feature an interesting match up with Eric Hosmer playing for the Padres and facing his former team, while Seattle and Texas were non-factors in 2019

The Cardinals would face a much tougher division with their Florida rivals of Washington, the New York Met, Houston and Miami who shares a facility in Jupiter with the Cardinals. Of course, the Nationals swept St. Louis on their way to winning the World Series after defeating Houston, so the Cardinals would have to contend with the two participants in the Fall Classic. The Mets finished ten games above .500. Miami finished with 105 losses in 2019.