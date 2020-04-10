XFL suspends operations

The XFL suspended operations Friday morning and laid off nearly all of its staff with the exception of a few executives. The league currently has no plans to return in 2021.

The league canceled its season on March 12 after five games as part of a nationwide shutdown due to coronavirus concerns.

A player for the Seattle Dragons had tested positive for COVID-19 and played in the March 7 game against the Roughnecks in Houston and was asymptomatic at that time. The league alerted players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, since the player also took part in the February 29 game in St. Louis.

Prior to the suspension of league play, St Louis had the highest average attendance of the eight teams.