Coach Mox and the Lady Bears have plenty of moxy (PODCAST)

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball team won their 13th regular season title, set a school record with 26 wins during the season and their coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, (or Coach Mox as she’s known) won conference coach of the year and rookie coach of the year and took over a team that made it to the Sweet 16 the year before…talk about pressure.

Her team also beat a Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC school in the same season (spoiler alert…it was Mizzou and they did it with attitude!)

Enjoy our conversation!