Vegas odds makers have Mizzou at five wins in the first year of the Drinkwitz era

Vegas oddsmakers at Caesars Entertainment put Mizzou at five regular-season wins for this football season. That’s sixth out of the seven teams in the SEC East. Only Vanderbilt has a lower total with three. Caesars has Georgia and Florida at 10, Tennessee at 7.5, Kentucky at 7, South Carolina at 5.5.

The Tigers have non-conference home games against Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Louisiana with a trip to Provo, Utah to face BYU. Mizzou will host SEC opponents Vandy, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas while traveling to South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Florida.

The Tigers finished 6-6 in 2019.