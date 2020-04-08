NBA stars team up to provide meals in St. Louis

NBA stars and St. Louis natives Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are teaming up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Chaminade College Prep graduates are partnering with Lineage Logistics on its Share-A-Meal program to donate up to 250-thousand-dollars to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. With every 25-dollars donated, the foodbank will be able to provide 200 meals to children, families and seniors in the bi-state region.

Tatum is in his third NBA season and earned All-Star recognition this season. Beal earned NBA All-Star honors in 2018 and 2019.