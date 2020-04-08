Blues players to hold a video reunion and fans are welcomed to watch

The St. Louis Blues are getting back together tonight for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. Blues players along with General Manager Doug Armstrong and Head Coach Craig Berube, will have a reunion via a video conference. Fans can watch the video conference on the team’s website and on the Blues’ social channels at 7 p.m. This will mark the first virtual coming together of a professional sports team since the suspension of play. Fans will able to view the reunion at 8 p.m. ET on NHL.com, the NHL’s social channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and on Sportsnet ONE in Canada. NBCSN will air the reunion on April 13.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says it may not be possible to finish the regular season. He tells NBCSN they are considering every conceivable alternative, but it’s hard to even speculate on what might happen.