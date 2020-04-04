State of Missouri recruiting medical personnel across state for special COVID-19 assistance team

from press release

The State of Missouri recruiting for its specialized health care team that responds to critical health emergencies, asking health care students, retired doctors, and nurses to supplement the state’s current health care workforce.

The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1) works throughout the state and deploys to provide patients with on-site medical care. The state team is fully equipped to respond on-site with mobile medical facilities when required. They can also be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings, performing their jobs there just as they would at their primary job.

Health care professionals are urged to apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshcf/.

Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Mike Parson said in a press release. “We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are helping in the recruitment effort.

During the COVID-19 response, MO DMAT-1 has deployed medical personnel to augment staffing at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

Learn more: https://sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.