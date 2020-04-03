STL Sports Update: What to do with KK? Jimmy Baseball is o.k.

The Cardinals are discussing the idea of pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim returning to South Korea. St. Louis President John Mozeliak said the two sides haven’t determined whether Kim will go home to be with his family. The left-hander relocated to St. Louis to get settled in after spring training ended early due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, eight-million-dollar deal this offseason with the Cards.

Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds who tested positive for coronavirus and pneumonia announced he is symptom free. The 49-year old thanks his followers on Instagram for their support.

Rams executive Kevin Demoff is optimistic SoFi Stadium will be completed on time. Demoff told the L.A. Times that this is not the ideal time to be finishing the stadium. A Taylor Swift concert on July 25th is the first scheduled event at the new stadium in Inglewood.