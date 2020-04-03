Read Missouri’s stay-at-home order

Beginning Monday, Missourians will be required to stay at home to help battle the coronavirus. During Friday’s Capitol press conference, Gov. Mike Parson says the order is scheduled to continue through April 24.

“So for the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible and follow this order. Stay at home Missouri,” says Parson.

His order still allows Missourians to go to the grocery store, gas station, bank and do outdoor activities. There will be limits for retail businesses. Parson says social distancing guidelines still apply – gatherings with no more than ten people remaining six feet apart.

Read the full order by clicking here.

