KC Sports Update: Reid works from his basement. Big Slick canceled.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a conference call he is working from his basement during the coronavirus pandemic. The Chiefs were to start offseason conditioning programs on April 20th and begin practice in May. Reid said no Kansas City player or coach has tested positive for the virus.

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, a huge charity event in Kansas City each year, has been canceled by coronavirus concerns. The event includes a celebrity softball game before a Royals’ game at Kauffman and was scheduled for June 5th and 6th. Celebrities in prior years included Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, and Eric Stonestreet.

Royals owner John Sherman announced on behalf of team investors, players and Royals Charities to fund more than a half-million meals to Harvesters, a Greater Kansas City community food network.