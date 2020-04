Ex-Mizzou QB to backup Brady

>>Bucs Add Gabbert To Be Brady’s Backup QB

(Tampa, FL) — The Buccaneers are bringing back quarterback Blaine Gabbert to serve as Tom Brady’s backup. Gabbert has started 48 games in his career and has played under head coach Bruce Arians in Arizona.

>>Brady Rents Jeter’s Waterfront Tampa Mansion

(Tampa, FL) — New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is living in style in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Times reports the six-time Super Bowl champ is renting Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion on Davis Islands. The 30-thousand square-foot home has seven bedrooms and nine baths.