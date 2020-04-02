Group of Missouri nurses busting out their dance moves sparks viral video

A video of a group of Missouri nurses getting their groove on has gone viral on social media. Kala Baker and her dancing nurse friends at Mercy Hospital in southwest Missouri’s Springfield are boosting morale by showing off their great dance moves. The video on social media platform TikTok caught the attention of Good Morning America.

“Obviously it’s just been a little bit stressful around here,” Baker tells Good Morning America. “I saw a video and I thought ‘We could do that.’ And so it was a good way to just step away from our work for a second and bring some joy to the people around us and just to my co-workers.”

The video has had more than three million hits.

“Honestly, we are just still so shocked. We are honored that people even want to watch us dance because we are not dancers,” Baker chuckles.

Baker says they are happy to be serving.

Nurse Kala Baker brings joy to many by dancing on TikTok while working alongside healthcare heroes at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/5rkgfKLyNL — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 1, 2020

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet