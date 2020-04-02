Aldon Smith getting another shot in the NFL

When the NFL officially reinstates defensive end Aldon Smith, he will play for the Cowboys. He’ll get a one-year deal for up to four-million dollars with two million in base salary and two-million in sack incentives. Smith has not played since 2015, when he received an indefinite suspension for violations of the league’s substance-abuse and personal-conduct rules while with the Raiders. Smith was the 7th overall pick in the 2011 draft by San Francisco and was released by Oakland in 2018 after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence occurrence. At Mizzou, Smith a Raytown High product registered 14.5 sacks in 24 career games with the Tigers.

I’ll share a story, I remember then 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh coming out to Mizzou’s Pro Day. Many speculated the former quarterback himself was coming to personally get a look at Blaine Gabbert. Instead, Harbaugh picked Smith at 7, Gabbert went 10th to Jacksonville and in the second round Harbaugh did take a quarterback…Colin Kaepernick.