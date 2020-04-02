Missourinet

Aldon Smith getting another shot in the NFL

Aldon Smith after signing his contract with Oakland in 2016 (via Instagram, aldonsmith

When the NFL officially reinstates defensive end Aldon Smith, he will play for the Cowboys. He’ll get a one-year deal for up to four-million dollars with two million in base salary and two-million in sack incentives. Smith has not played since 2015, when he received an indefinite suspension for violations of the league’s substance-abuse and personal-conduct rules while with the Raiders. Smith was the 7th overall pick in the 2011 draft by San Francisco and was released by Oakland in 2018 after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence occurrence. At Mizzou, Smith a Raytown High product registered 14.5 sacks in 24 career games with the Tigers.

I’ll share a story, I remember then 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh coming out to Mizzou’s Pro Day. Many speculated the former quarterback himself was coming to personally get a look at Blaine Gabbert. Instead, Harbaugh picked Smith at 7, Gabbert went 10th to Jacksonville and in the second round Harbaugh did take a quarterback…Colin Kaepernick.

