Michael Porter Jr will compete in video game basketball tournament run by NBA

The NBA, National Basketball Players Association and 2K have partnered to produce an NBA 2K tournament that will air on ESPN and ESPN2 starting Friday. The NBA 2K20 Player Tournament will run through April 11, according to a statement, and will begin airing on ESPN on Friday with a half-hour preshow at 7 p.m. ET. The tournament will run on ESPN until 8:30 p.m. and then is scheduled to transition to ESPN2 until 11:30 p.m.

Sixteen NBA players will compete including former Mizzou player Michael Porter Jr, now a member of the Denver Nuggets.

Scheduled participants, with player ranking in parentheses, include:

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

DeMarcus Cousins (81)

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)

Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

The schedule for the NBA 2K20 Player Tournament:

Friday, April 3, ESPN, 7-8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 3, ESPN2, 8:30-11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 5, ESPN2, 12-4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, April 7, ESPN2, 7-11 p.m. ET

Semifinals/Finals: Saturday, April 11, ESPN, Time TBD