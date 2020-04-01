At least 19 people dead in Missouri from coronavirus

At least 19 people have died from the coronavirus in Missouri. Southwest Missouri’s Greene County currently has the most – six casualties. Today, southern Missouri’s Pulaski County also announced a death there linked to the respiratory disease.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that our community had its first death due to COVID-19 last evening,” Melissa Martinez with the Pulaski County Health Department tells Missourinet affiliate KBNN in Lebanon.

No other information is available about the patient.

That death is not listed within today’s information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It could pop up tomorrow.

Nearly 1,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19. About 800 of the cases originate in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

More than 17,400 people have been tested in Missouri among both public and private labs.

View the state information by clicking here.

