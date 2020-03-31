Mizzou Arena and Hearnes Center under consideration as possible hospital sites

While just in the planning stages, the Missouri National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were in Columbia last week to consider whether Mizzou Arena or Hearnes Center could be used as an emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The Missouri National Guard posted photos on their Facebook page with the update “The #MONG is fully integrated in the planning and execution of the COVID-19 response with our state and national partners. Yesterday, Missouri Guardsmen met with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Missouri’s state officials to discuss and assess sites that could be used as Alternate Health Care Facilities.”

According to the Columbia Daily Tribune, the request to assess the University of Missouri Athletic sites came from FEMA. There are currently 1,200 beds in Columbia hospitals.