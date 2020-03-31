A former Mizzou star has an uplifting message during this pandemic (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Look, I admit that the headline was used for click-bait. The story on Keyon Dooling takes maybe two minutes of my 28 minute podcast but it’s a good story about how he’s helping NBA players and his advice is well worth taking for all of us as we deal with his pandemic.

Also in this podcast, Tiger King talk, which athlete from Missouri is taking part in a fundraising beer pong tournament plus a story of a former college basketball player who is somewhat stranded in his own apartment in Italy.

What I’m telling you is there are some really cool stories in this podcast. Enjoy listening while you practice social distancing.