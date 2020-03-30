Missouri insurance officials offer advice to residents impacted by major hail storm

A major insurance company says more than 3,100 insurance claims have already been processed in Missouri, from this weekend’s hail storm and severe weather.

About 1,800 of those claims involve vehicles, and the other 1,250 are for homes.

State Farm Insurance says the heaviest damage is reported in mid-Missouri’s Cole County, in the Jefferson City area. Other concentrated areas of damage include eastern Missouri’s Warren, Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

Some residents saw baseball-sized hail, while others saw golf ball-sized hail.

State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic tells Missourinet that a drone team should be active this week, along with an automobile tent in Jefferson City. The tent will be by appointment only.

The state Department of Commerce and Insurance is requesting that Missourians who have insurance questions or concerns call the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline.

That number is 1-800-726-7390.

“Severe weather continues to occur, even in the midst of a pandemic. The Missouri Department of Insurance and the entire insurance industry are prepared to assist Missourians as they undertake the recovery process following these storms,” State Department of Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers says, in a news release.

She advises you to make temporary repairs to prevent further damage. She also recommends not making permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected your damage.

Director Lindley-Myers also reminds you to watch the repair contractors who inspect your property. The department says unscrupulous companies will cause damage, to increase the repair cost.

