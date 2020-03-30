Mahomes odd’s on favorite to win MVP award in 2020

According to at least one odd’s maker, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award head of last season’s winner Lamar Jackson and Russel Wilson third, followed by Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady rounding out the top five. Mahomes is already the first player in NFL history to win league and Super Bowl MVPs before the age of 25.

The Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year contract. The 25-year-old set career highs last season 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. He has started 23 games over three seasons with Kansas City.

ESPN will fill its Monday prime-time slot with classic Monday Night Football Games. The first in the series is tonight and it’s the Chiefs 54-51 loss to the Rams in 2018, the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history.