Coronavirus scare hits St. Louis broadcasters

Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds St. Louis broadcaster posted on Instagram that he underwent tests Saturday for COVID-19 after he felt “super sick.” He posted a video saying that he had tested positive for pneumonia. The eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner and four-time All-Star played 18 seasons in the majors with the Cards, Angels, Padres, Cubs, Brewers and Reds. He was elected by the fans to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame.

The Blues are confirming that play-by-play broadcaster John Kelly tested positive for coronavirus. The team says the FOX Sports Midwest announcer has been in self-quarantine since March 13th and is now feeling strong and symptom free. Kelly has been the Blues’ play-by-play broadcaster since 2006.