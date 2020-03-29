Missouri now has 903 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Missouri health officials have announced that there are now 903 confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri, in addition to 12 deaths.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 838 on Saturday. The number was 73 on March 20.

Governor Mike Parson has warned that those numbers will rise.

The first case in Missouri to test presumptive positive happened on March 7 in St. Louis County.

Governor Parson signed a March 13 executive order declaring a state of emergency in Missouri, and he signed another executive order on Friday to start mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist with COVID-19 response.

The governor also says the state is working to acquire more personal protective equipment for hospitals, law enforcement, first responders and other emergency services.

Parson says the Missouri Strategic National Stockpile has shipped 42,624 face shields, 5,000 gloves, 2,717 cases of masks and 908 cases of surgical gowns.

