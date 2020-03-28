At least 838 people test positive for COVID-19 in Missouri – 168 case jump from Friday

On March 7, the state announced its first case of the coronavirus. Today, the latest data verified by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show at least 838 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri. The figure represents an additional 168 positive cases since the state released its Friday case count of 670.

Keep in mind that some counties are listing higher figures than what is reflected in the state’s overall count. The state verifies the county information before it is posted here.

At least 10 people have died in Missouri from the respiratory disease. On Friday, a woman in her 90s at an assisted living center in southwest Missouri’s Springfield died from the virus. She is the fourth coronavirus related death at that facility.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports about 10,750 patients have been tested so far by public and private labs.

