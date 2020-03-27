Parson mobilizes National Guard in Missouri’s fight against coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order to begin having Missouri National Guard members aid in the state’s battle against COVID-19. In a press release, Parson says soldiers will help to provide more immediate resources to Missourians and enhance the state’s ability to overcome the global pandemic.

Parson made the decision after conferring with some state department leaders.

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” says Parson. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

Adjutant General Levon Cumpton says the Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel being mobilized in addition to guidance already received from the federal government.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton says. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

The Adjutant General will be at today’s 3 p.m. press briefing to give more details.

Here’s the executive order: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MOGOV/2020/03/26/file_attachments/1412149/EO%2020-06%20MONG.pdf