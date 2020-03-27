Missouri U.S. House members weigh in on stimulus package signed into law

President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus stimulus plan. Under the plan passed today by the U.S. House, Americans who make $75,000 or less a year would get a check for $1,200 – $2,400 for married couples – plus $500 per kid.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat of Kansas City, says the pandemic is ravaging the country and the resulting economic downturn.

“It has driven millions of Americans into unemployment,” says Cleaver. “In this legislation, you will find a massive expansion of unemployment insurance to help Americans weather this storm until they can return to work.”

Cleaver says the plan includes $150 billion to address spending shortages the virus has put on state and local governments.

“Even though this bill is the largest stimulus package in the history of our nation, it will not be enough,” says Cleaver. “The pandemic will outlast these funds and we must be unflinching in our commitment to provide relief.”

The package delays student loan payments, gives relief to people with federally backed mortgages, more than $150 billion in protective equipment to healthcare workers, low-interest loans for small businesses and hundreds of millions in food assistance.

On the House floor, West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the legislation gives the nation hope.

“Hope that we will get through this by supporting our healthcare workers, enabling businesses to stay open, and sending Americans funds needed to get them through,” says Hartzler.

Hartzler says the plan will support healthcare workers, help businesses to stay open and help get Americans by.

“While this bill is far from perfect and the price tag is sobering, I believe we are in an unprecedented battle and it is imperative that we win this war,” says Hartzler.

Congressman Lacy Clay, a Democrat from St. Louis, applauds passage of the legislation and says Missouri is estimated to get $2.38 billion in funds to benefit residents.

East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer supports the bill.

provides the badly-needed resources and supplies for hospitals and the medical community who are working around the clock to keep people safe. It gives relief for families who need help to make ends meet and supports businesses to make sure they can stay afloat and continue to provide their employees with paychecks. As President Trump has said, we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. While far from perfect, this is a good bill and its passage was critical to getting this country the relief it so desperately needs and through this crisis.”

Trump wants to get stimulus checks out by April 6 but be prepared for them to take a few weeks.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet