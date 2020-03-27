Latest COVID-19 count in Missouri: at least 10 dead, 670 people test positive

A resident of a Springfield assisted living center in southwest Missouri is the state’s 10th coronavirus related casualty. The woman in her 90s is the fourth person to die at the facility from the respiratory virus.

Missouri has at least 670 people who have tested positive for the respiratory disease. According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams, some 7,000 people have been tested in the state for the virus.

“As we see that positivity rate increasing nationally, we’re also seeing that we’ve been quoting 6% to 8%. It’s looking more like 10% now,” says Williams during a Capitol press conference Friday. “Half of the cases in Missouri have been in two areas – St. Louis City and St. Louis County. So we think that following the trend that you’re seeing nationally, you’re seeing more cases in urban areas. Unlike in northern Italy, where it started out in rural areas and went to cities, what you’re seeing around the United States is more urban clusters.”

St Louis County has at least 247 cases and St. Louis City has 72.

State data shows the age range with the most positive cases is 50-54 years old. They have 77 cases. The next age group is 20-24 year olds with 70 cases.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet