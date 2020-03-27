How a kid just out of college turned around a small town basketball program (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Dillon Tenholder’s season as the St. Elizabeth boy’s basketball coach didn’t end in storybook fashion, but his message to his team is something we can use in life, especially during these difficult times.

Listen to our conversation as I take you on the journey of how a college kid was given a chance in coaching and made the most of his opportunity by the time he was 21!