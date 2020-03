Cardinals – Cubs series in London canceled

(London) — The Cubs and Cardinals won’t be playing each other overseas this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England-based newspaper The Sun reports organizers have canceled the London series between the two teams. The two-game series was scheduled for June 13th and 14th at London Stadium. The MLB season is currently on hold due to the pandemic.

>>Cardinals Make More Roster Moves

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are still making roster moves even as the season is on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. The club has optioned GĂ©nesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Alex Reyes and Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Memphis.

The moves were made yesterday, the same day St. Louis was scheduled to open the season in Cincinnati against the Reds.