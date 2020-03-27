Cardinals – Cubs series in London canceled

(London) — The Cubs and Cardinals won’t be playing each other overseas this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England-based newspaper The Sun reports organizers have canceled the London series between the two teams. The two-game series was scheduled for June 13th and 14th at London Stadium. The MLB season is currently on hold due to the pandemic.

>>Cardinals Make More Roster Moves

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are still making roster moves even as the season is on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. The club has optioned Génesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Alex Reyes and Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Memphis.

The moves were made yesterday, the same day St. Louis was scheduled to open the season in Cincinnati against the Reds.