Today was the official date of Opening Day and we can still talk baseball. Tom Ackerman from KMOX joins me. We talk Cardinals, how MLB will proceed with their season, plus how will the Stanley Cup champs respond to the long layoff once they play hockey again? No doubt soccer will be well received in St. Louis but can it be supported by local advertisers?