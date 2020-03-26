Missouri man allegedly planning hospital bombing dies after FBI confrontation

The FBI says a man shot and killed Tuesday in Belton, near Kansas City, was the subject of a monthslong domestic terrorism investigation and was actively planning a bombing. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports agents were attempting to arrest Timothy Wilson, 36, in Belton. Wilson, who was armed with a weapon, was injured and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the FBI, the investigation revealed Wilson was a potentially violent extremist, motivated by racial, religious and anti-government views. He was actively planning to commit an act of domestic terrorism, a bombing, and decided to accelerate his plan as a result of the current coronavirus health crisis. The FBI said Wilson considered various targets and ultimately settled on a hospital in an attempt to harm many people.

“Wilson had taken the necessary steps to acquire materials needed to build an explosive device. At all times during the investigation, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force kept close track of Wilson in order to protect public safety,” the FBI said in a news release.

The bureau said it was ready to arrest Wilson when he arrived to pick up what he thought was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. There was no actual bomb.

According to Don Ledford with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District, he says there is no probable cause arrest statement or court documents because no charges were ever filed.

