Chiefs plan to bring back Pennel and Sherman

Looks like the Chiefs are keeping defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman, both will be getting one-year deals. Pennel was brought in as a free agent during the middle of the season and started the first two playoff games, then rotated in during the Super Bowl. His hit on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo helped in his second quarter interception. Sherman’s production has dropped off in terms of touches, he had just two pass catches and three rushes all of 2019. The last two seasons Sherman has played in just 9% of the total offensive plays, but Andy Reid still sees value in the blocking back.

