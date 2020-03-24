SEMO to name Korn new men’s basketball coach

Southeast Missouri State will formally introduce Brad Korn as its head basketball coach on Tuesday. Korn has spent the past four seasons as a Kansas State assistant. He agreed to a five-year contract and is the seventh head coach since SEMO became a Division-One program, playing in the Ohio Valley Conference. He replaces Rick Ray, who was fired this month after a 51-and-104 record in five seasons.

Prior to spending three years under Bruce Weber at Kansas State, Korn was an assistant at Missouri State from 2013 to 16 under Paul Lusk. Korn will become the Redhawks 7th head coach in their D-I era.

Early reports had former Mizzou player and current Tennessee assistant coach Kim English as the front runner for the job, but he pulled out of contention and decided to return to the Vols.