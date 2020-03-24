Missouri prisoners to make hand sanitizer for coronavirus response efforts

The state prison system has some inmates in southeast Missouri making hand sanitizer. During a press conference, Gov. Mike Parson says the prisoners are working through Missouri Vocational Enterprises to help get a handle on the coronavirus.

“We’ll be able to produce more than 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer every two days,” says Parson. “This could continue to be very helpful as we monitor our supply chains. We will continue using all the tools we have available to provide solutions and protect the health and safety of Missourians during this time.”

The Missouri Vocational Enterprises chemical plant is at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says the sanitizer will be available for government agencies and nonprofits to buy.

The product will be available on the Missouri Vocational Enterprises website.

