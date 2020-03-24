Former Missouri football head coach Widenhofer dies at 77

Former Missouri head football coach Woody Widenhofer died Sunday night from complications from a stroke. He was 77. Widenhofer coached the Tigers to a 12-31-and-1 record from 1985-88. His best season was 1987 when the team went 5-6. It would be nine more seasons before the Tigers would reach five wins.

Widenhofer was the coach at Vanderbilt from 1997-2001. Widenhofer was also a linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1973-83. He was a part of four Super Bowl-winning teams and one of the leaders behind the famous Steel Curtain defense. He also served as the linebackers coach of the Cleveland Browns under then-coach Bill Belichick.