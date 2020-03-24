BREAKING: Two more coronavirus related deaths at Springfield assisted living center

Two more residents of an assisted-living center in southwest Missouri’s Springfield have died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the state to eight. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard says the victims lived at Morningside of Springfield East. The latest victims are a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.

A woman in her 80s who also lived at the center died Monday.

A fourth resident has been hospitalized.

Missouri’s total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen to 255, up from 183 on Monday.

By Jason Rima of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield

