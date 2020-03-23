St. Louis has first coronavirus related death – a woman in her 30s

St. Louis City is seeing its first coronavirus-related death. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Health Department, made that announcement during an afternoon news conference on Monday at City Hall. The victim is a woman in her thirties, who was just diagnosed on Sunday.

“This should be a wake up call for all us, particularly anyone who may question whether or not this is a real thing, anyone who questions the gravity of this issue. We know that COVID-19 is very, very serious and it can be deadly,” she says.

Echols says this case was not travel related and is still being investigated. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. He would not say if the woman had underlying health issues.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Louis to 20.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders